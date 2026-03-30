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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja star as RR CRUSH CSK in season opener

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja star as RR CRUSH CSK in season opener

Vaibhav Suryavansh's explosive 15-ball fifty powered Rajasthan Royals to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 match no.3 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals secures convincing 8-wicket win over CSK in IPL 2026 match no.3

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion as they secured an impressive eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the third match of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Batting first, CSK managed to post massive target of 128, which RR easily chased in just 12.1 overs, thanks to a blistering opening assault led by 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

CSK struggled to find any rhythm against a disciplined RR bowling attack. The visitors were bowled out for a below-par 127 in 19.4 overs. Jamie Overton top-scored with a gritty 43 off 36 balls, providing some late resistance.

Ravindra Jadeja makes triumphant return to Rajasthan Royals

RR’s pace duo of Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer set the tone early, sharing four wickets between them. Burger finished with impressive figures of 2/27, while Archer was even more economical and lethal with 2/19.

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The returning Ravindra Jadeja, now back in Royals colours after a long stint with CSK, picked 2 wickets conceding 18 runs. CSK failed to build partnership with regular wickets tumbling at crucial junctures. Overton’s fighting knock and a record-breaking 33-run tenth-wicket stand with Anshul Kamboj were the only bright spots for the five-time champions.

Suryavanshi smashes fastest 15-ball fifty in RR history vs CSK

RR’s intent was clear from the start of the chase. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed an aggressive powerplay that left CSK’s bowlers stunned. Suryavanshi, who became a household name following a record-breaking performances in IPL 2025, continued his explosive form. He raced to a breathtaking fifty in just 15 balls, the quickest by a Rajasthan Royals batter in IPL history.

Sooryavanshi targeted the shorter boundaries and exploited any width offered. His explosive innings ended at 52 off 17 balls, caught by Sarfaraz Khan off Anshul Kamboj, but by then the damage was done, with momentum firmly in RR’s favor. Suryavanshi’s fifty came within the first six overs, adding his name (twice now) to an elite list of RR players who have reached 50 in the opening six overs of an innings

Jaiswal provided solid support at the other end, remaining unbeaten on 38, while captain Riyan Parag finished the job in style alongside Jaiswal, ensuring there were no hiccups. Anshul Kamboj picked up both RR wickets (2/27), but his efforts were in vain as the target proved too small.

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