Home

Sports

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswals EXPLOSIVE partnership guides Rajasthan Royals to 27-run win over MI in rain-hit clash

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s EXPLOSIVE partnership guides Rajasthan Royals to 27-run win over MI in rain-hit clash

Rajasthan Royals trashed Mumbai Indians with stellar innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal (77*) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (39), winning by 27 runs in an 11-over rain-hit IPL 2026 match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening stand guides Rajasthan Royals to 27-run win. (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show in a rain-hit IPL 2026 clash as Rajasthan Royals crushed Mumbai Indians by 27 runs on Tuesday. RR posted a massive total of 150 for 3 in just 11 overs, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 77 off 32 balls and Suryavanshi’s qucikfire knock of 39 in just 14 balls.

The dynamic opening duo set the tone with a lightning-fast 80-run partnership, unleashing a series of punishing shots that included nine towering sixes between them. Jaiswal led the Royals innings with stylish strokeplay and sheer aggression, hitting 10 fours and four sixes to keep the scoreboard ticking from the very first ball.

RR disciplined bowling limited MI to 123/9

Once Rajasthan set a daunting target, their bowlers showcased a disciplined plan, keeping Mumbai Indians in check and limiting them to 123 for 9.

Mumbai Indians struggled to keep up with the asking rate of over 13 runs per over as the top order fell apart quickly, Ryan Rickelton scored 8, Rohit Sharma managed just 5, and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 6, leaving the team reeling at 23 for 3 within the first three overs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tilak Varma (14) and captain Hardik Pandya (9) tried to steady the innings for a brief moment, but Rajasthan’s bowlers kept up relentless pressure, hitting the right lengths and striking at crucial moments. A brief lapse in the field allowed Sherfane Rutherford to capitalize, smashing a quick 25 off just eight deliveries.

With the game reduced to 11 overs a side, Yashasvi Jaiswal began his innings with intent, taking apart Deepak Chahar in the very first over. He smashed 22 runs through a flurry of audacious shots, including a crisp four through midwicket, a towering six, and three more boundaries, instantly setting the tone for the Royals onslaught.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a six off Jasprit Bumrah’s first delivery.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi punished Jasprit Bumrah on the first short ball with a massive six before following it up with another towering strike over deep square leg. Meanwhile, Jaiswal continued his assault against Trent Boult (0/22 in 1) with three more sixes being sent out of the park in a power-packed opening partnership of 80-runs off just 30 balls

Hardik Pandya (0/17 in 2) managed a tidy over, but Rajasthan’s openers continued their assault, punishing any loose deliveries. Suryavanshi hammered Shardul Thakur for two sixes and a four before Tilak Varma pulled off a sharp catch at deep extra cover to end the 15-year-old Suryavanshi’s explosive innings.

Mumbai Indians tried to fight back through Allah Ghazanfar (2/21), who dismissed Dhruv Jurel (2) and Riyan Parag (20) at long-on. Yet, Yashasvi Jaiswal remained in total control, racing to a 23-ball half-century and finishing with a boundary to help Rajasthan post a commanding 150 in 11 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.