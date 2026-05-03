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IPL 2026: Varun and Raghuvanshi shine as Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

IPL 2026: Varun and Raghuvanshi shine as Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Varun Chakaravarthy and Angrish Raghuvanshi's impressive performance helps Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets.

KKR defeat SRH by 7 wickets in IPL 2026

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played their match no 10th against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Where KKR defeated SRH at their home ground by a big margin of 7 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match No. 45 playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

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Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision to bat first turned out as a major blunder for them. For Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma began the innings for them. But, star KKR pacer, Karti Tyagi removed him for a score of 15 runs off 10 balls, including one four and one six. Meanwhile, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan came as a savior for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as Head produced an innings of 61 runs off 28 balls. Travis Head smashed some brilliant boundaries and showcased an impressive batting performance. In his knock, he hit 9 fours and 3 sixes.

On the other hand, the former captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ishan Kishan, produced an innings of 42 runs off 29 balls, including four fours and two sixes, batted at a strike rate of 144. After that, all the batters faced trouble scoring runs against KKR bowling attack and ended up on the score of 165.

For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), star players, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kartik Tyagi shone with the ball. Sunil Narine took two important wickets and achieved a major record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he became the first overseas player with 200 wickets in the tournament. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi also took two wickets in his four overs (2/30). Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also showcased a brilliant performance as he took three wickets (3/36).

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting performance, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen began the innings for KKR. Both batters gave a good start to the innings as Finn Allen scored 29 runs off 13 balls, including three fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 59 runs off 47 balls. In his knock, Raghuvanshi smashed five fours and two sixes. Their brilliant batting performance helped KKR to win another match and continue their journey in the tournament.

Also Read: WATCH: Rovman Powell’s tremendous catch sends dangerous Heinrich Klaasen back early against KKR

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