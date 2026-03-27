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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli opens up about new look ahead of opening match vs SRH, says…

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli opens up about ‘new look’ ahead of opening match vs SRH, says…

Star RCB player Virat Kohli shares about his new look ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Virat Kohli shares about his new look ahead of RCB vs SRH match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to play the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

PUMA brings fans closer to RCB with new broadcast channel

Ahead of the tournament, the sponsor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and one of the finest sports brands of all time, PUMA decided to bring fans closer to the team with its new broadcast channel. The video features star players like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Venkatesh Iyer in some great unfiltered moments, and they also showcased their off-field personalities.

Virat Kohli clears the air on viral haircut, Phil Salt steals the show

However, Virat Kohli addressed clear the air about his new haircut, revealing the AI theory came up only after the change. Meanwhile, it was Phil Salt who grabbed all the attention. During a fun moment, he jokingly linked himself with captain Rajat Patidar when asked about his “sugar”, sparking laughter all around.

Fans react to RCB’s fun and unfiltered behind-the-scenes moments

The fans were surprised after seeing this side of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they rarely get to see some raw, funny and amazing behind the scenes (BTS) moment from the dressing room.

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PUMA invites fans to go beyond match-day experience

As the cricket season starts, PUMA is inviting fans to watch the channel, enjoy more than just matches, and feel closer to the team.

Exclusive BTS content and early access for fans

The channel not only shows player interaction but also gives fans a look behind the scenes, like shoots, styling sessions, and locker-room moments. PUMA channel also offers early access to special content, including fun clips and real conversations, the benefit is fans can see the daily life moments and team culture of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad.

PUMA aims to redefine fan engagement with closer player connections

However, PUMA’s aim is to take fans experience to the next level by strong content and personal connections between athletes and their supporters.

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