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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rasikh Salam Dar star as RCB DISMANTLE LSG by 5 wickets

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rasikh Salam Dar star as RCB DISMANTLE LSG by 5 wickets

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a 5-wickets win over Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to an all-round performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a convincing 5-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased a dominant all-round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The defending champions bowled out LSG for a disappointing total of 146 their lowest total of the season, before chasing down the target with 29 balls to spare.

Rajat Patidar won the toss and invited Rishabh Pant’s side to bat first. RCB’s bowling unit delivered a near-clinical performance as young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar stole the show with a sensational four-wicket haul for just 24 runs in his four overs. Rasikh was well supported by veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed three wickets for 27 runs, while Krunal Pandya picked up two for 38. Josh Hazlewood chipped in with one wicket as LSG struggled to find any rhythm.

Coming yo bat first Lucknow Super Giants never really got going. Opener Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a gritty 40 off 32 balls, which featured three boundaries and two sixes, while Ayush Badoni provided some quickfire with 38 off 24. However, the pair’s efforts were isolated.

Rishabh Pant was retired hurt, and his comaback ended in disappointment

Rishabh Pant, the LSG skipper, was retired hurt after facing Josh Hazlewood’s delivery, following which the middle order collapsed under sustained pressure from RCB’s disciplined attack. The visitors were eventually bowled out in the final over, managing just 146 in 20 overs. Their innings lacked partnerships and momentum, with regular fall of wickets preventing any substantial acceleration.

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Bhuvneshwar’s displayed his experience through tight lines and movement, while Krunal’s spin provided the necessary control in the middle overs. This collective effort marked LSG’s lowest score of the campaign and exposed vulnerabilities in their batting lineup.

Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a fluent 49

RCB faced early setback during the chase as they lost Phil Salt for 7 off 8 balls. However, Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a fluent 49, setting a solid platform despite the small total. His timing and placement were impeccable, keeping the required rate well under control. Skipper Rajat Patidar contributed a quick 27, while Jitesh Sharma added a breezy 23 to inject momentum.

The chase was never in doubt as RCB reached 149 for 5 in just 15.1 overs. For LSG, Prince Yadav claimed three wickets for 32 runs, and Avesh Khan took two for 23, but their efforts proved insufficient against RCB’s explosive batting line-up. The home side lost a few wickets in the middle but never allowed the pressure to build, showcasing depth in their lineup.

This win strengthens RCB’s position in the points table, while for LSG, the defeat underscores the need for better batting cohesion, especially on away surfaces. In a season where big totals have been the norm at Chinnaswamy, RCB’s disciplined bowling masterclass stood out.

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