IPL 2027: CSK official opens up on MS Dhoni becoming ‘co-owner’, says former captain hasn’t…

Former India captain MS Dhoni had reportedly wanted to buy a stake in Chennai Super Kings team ahead of IPL 2027 season.

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MS Dhoni led CSK to record five IPL titles. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to record-equalling five IPL titles and even at 45 years of age, fans are wondering if he will be available to play one more season in the T20 league.

Dhoni, who was retained for Rs 4 crore as an ‘uncapped’ player by CSK ahead of IPL 2026, didn’t play a single game this year after being ruled out due to couple of injuries. News emerged last week that Dhoni was in talks with CSK owners to buy a 25 per cent stake in the franchise, according to a report in Cricblogger website.

The report claimed that Dhoni first offered to buy 25 per cent stake and then was even prepared to come down to 18 per cent stake in the Chennai-based franchise. However, the CSK owners reportedly turned down the offer.

Finally, a senior CSK official revealed the truth behind the matter. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI news agency that reports of Dhoni interested in buying stake in the franchise was a ‘baseless’ rumour.

The report claimed that Dhoni was said to have initially sought to buy a 25 per cent stake, while the CSK owners were willing to offer 3 per cent. He later lowered his demand to 20 per cent and then 18 per cent, but the management’s offers reportedly rose only to 4 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

“The rumours are completely baseless,” Viswanathan told PTI news agency.

CSK CEO ON MS DHONI IN IPL 2027: “Dhoni hasn’t yet said he won’t play so lets wait”. [Kushan Sarkar] pic.twitter.com/2hdwsJ2wRe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 30, 2026

‘MS Dhoni hasn’t said he won’t play’

CSK CEO Viswanathan added that Dhoni had not yet given a definitive ‘no’ about playing in IPL 2027. The former India captain and wicketkeeper is already 45 years old and more injury-prone than ever. But CSK have been reluctant about asking him to retire or walk away from the T20 franchise league.

“Dhoni hasn’t yet said he won’t play. So let’s wait,” Viswanathan said about chances of Dhoni playing in IPL 2027 next year.

CSK are also currently without a head coach since former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming’s departure. Dhoni has turned out in 278 matches in his IPL career so far while scoring 5439 runs at an average of 38.3 with a strike-rate of 137.45 with 24 fifties to his name.

The Chennai franchise led by Ruturaj Gaikwad finished in 8th place in IPL 2026 Points Table with only 6 wins in 14 matches. The BCCI are planning to take a call on the ‘Impact Player’ rule which may have a major impact in the future of Dhoni in the IPL.