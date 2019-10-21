Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) have appointed former Australia international Andrew McDonald as their new head coach. McDonald, who guided Victoria to Sheffield Shield title win in his first year as senior coach, has been handed a contract for three years.

McDonald played four Tests for Australia before retiring in 2016. Apart from Victoria, he has coached Leicestershire, and the Melbourne Renegades.

“I’m delighted to join the Royals family,” McDonald said in a statement on RR’s website. “It’s a great honour to take on this responsibility. The Rajasthan Royals is a new, exciting challenge for me, and I can’t wait to get started working with our world class players and coaches in one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world.”

Zubin Barucha, RR’s Head of Cricket, said McDonald’s data-driven approach and innovative thinking has been taken into account as they look for long-term success. “Andrew’s innovative, forward thinking nature, along with his experience in the IPL and success in other leagues is why we have selected him as Head Coach to help us drive long term success. He is data focused and an impressive man manager who remains well versed with the rigours of modern day cricket,” Bharucha said.

“We are delighted to appoint Andrew as our Head Coach. He shares our belief of discovering potential and championing dreams and is aligned with our vision to continue to drive innovation in the IPL. Andrew will be preparing for the season by sharing experiences and best practices with exceptional coaches in other sports and will be visiting India in the near future to meet the Royals team, both on and off the field.” said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals.

McDonald has played for the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (2009) and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. This is not his first stint as coach in the cash-rich league having previously been involved with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their bowling coach.