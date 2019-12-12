A total of 332 players have been shortlisted for the Indian Premier League auction process which takes place in Kolkata on December 19. The initial number of registered players were 991, which was later trimmed down to 332 by the IPL management.

The Sportstar reports that the list comprises 19 Indian capped players and 24 new entrants, including West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams, Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Australia legspinner Adam Zampa. Of the Indian contingent, Robin Uthappa has set himself a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, followed by Jaydev Unadkat – highest buy for the last two years – at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players. The list of all the players to go under the hammer will be uploaded by the BCCI on Thursday. Overall, 71 players were released by the eight franchises including 34 overseas names and need to fill nine positions. KKR have the second-fattest budget of Rs 35.65 crore for filling 11 slots. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have the capacity to shell out nearly 29 crore and 28 crore respectively for 11 and 12 players.

Of the hot prospects in demand are Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell, who took a short break from international cricket to deal with mental health issues. The likes of World Cup heroes Eoin Morgan and Australia pacer Pat Cummins are also expected to raise a bidding war among the teams.

Big names such as Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn and Jason Roy are also expected to attract attractive bids. Finch has had a good run in T20Is and although Roy has struggled in Tests, there are plenty of takers for his credentials in limited-overs. Lynn, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders since 2014, has played handy knocks in Abu Dhabi T10 League but KKR are likely to use the Right to Match card to retain the Australia batsman.