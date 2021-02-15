Last year, IPL 2020 happened under extreme circumstances as the world was reeling under the pandemic. This year things could become better, but problems still seems to be staring at the face of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. First, the South African players who are playing against Pakistan could miss the first two weeks as they will be on national duty and with the quarantine rules in place that one has to follow. Also Read - IPL 2021 Trading Window to Open on February 19 After Auction: Report

With the IPL 14 scheduled to end in the first week of June, the stars from England and New Zealand could also miss the last two weeks of the tournament as they will be playing each other ahead of the World Test Championship final in July. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021: Three Young India Cricketers Expected to Grab Franchises' Attention

While 13 players from the respective countries have been retained by the eight franchises, 41 players from England and New Zealand would be up for auction on February 18. This would mean that franchises could be hesitant in roping in the stars from these countries and that would hurt players. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021: Three Players Who Can Fetch Maximum Money in Upcoming Season

IPL 2021 Mini-Auction: 21 England cricketers in the fray



Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Liam Plunkett, Nayan Doshi, Lewis Gregory, Reece Topley, George Garton, Ravi Bopara.

IPL 2021 Mini-Auction: 20 New Zealand cricketers to go under the hammer

Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Corey Anderson, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Finn Allen, Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Josh Clarkson

While some franchises could go big at the auction, some teams could employ a more conservative approach given their strength of their purse.