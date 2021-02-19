Punjab Kings Full Squad (KXIP)

IPL Auction 2021 KP Updated Player List: With a purse of Rs 53.2 cr – Punjab Kings – were expected to make the big moves and they did that as they bought Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 cr and South Africa's Dawid Malan seemed to be a steal at Rs 1.5 Cr.

Kings XI Punjab was one team that changed everything. They released big players like Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. That meant they left out players from the side who would have featured in the XI. Now, they had one thing clear going into the auction as to what they were looking for. They possibly need a seam-bowling all-rounder an Indian middle-order batsman and maybe an overseas all-rounder. Also, just ahead of the auction, they also changed the name of their side from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings. Certainly, they are looking to turn things around.

How KXIP fared in IPL 2020?

They had a strange IPL in 2020. They were among the bottom-ranked teams and why the word surprising could be used because they had their openers as the leading run-getter of the tournament for most of the season. Despite that, they could not make it to the playoffs because of inconsistent cricket. They would like to get some consistency back with a new team composition in place.

What KXIP spent at the auction?

KXIP had six available slots to be filled which included one overseas spot.

IPL AUCTION 2021 KXIP Money Spent: Rs 34.4 Cr

IPL AUCTION 2021 KXIP Players Bought: Dawid Malan (Rs 1.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 5.25 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), Moises Henriques (Rs 4.20 crore), Jalaj Saxena (Rs 30 lakh), Saurabh, Kumar (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

KXIP Full Squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye, Shahrukh Khan, Richardson, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj, Saxena, Saurabh, Kumar, Fabian Allen, Utkarsh Singh