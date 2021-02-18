Live Updates

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals Scenario: They finished last in 2020. The result was that they let go of captain Steven Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as the new leader. They have 17 players and can add eight more with possibility of three overseas cricketers. They have a salary cap of Rs 34.85.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    Where will he be a good fit?

  • 1:48 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction Scenario: They finished third last season and lost to Delhi Capitals in the second qualifiers. They have a squad of 22 players and can add just three more to it – one of them can be overseas. They have Rs 10.75 crore to spare.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders Auction Scenario: They changed their captain midway through the last season but still failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have 17 players in their squad right now and can add eight more – two of them overseas. However, they only have Rs 10.75 crore to spend and therefore will have to be smart with how they splurge.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    Start voting!

  • 1:37 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings Auction Scenario: The three-time winners endured their worse season last year as they finished seventh among the eight franchises. They have 18 players in their squad right now with seven vacant positions – one of them to be overseas. They have available purse of Rs 22.9 crore.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians Auction Scenario: The defending champions have 18 players in their squad. They have seven vacant slots with four of them overseas. They have Rs 15.35 crore to spend at the auction.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    Meanwhile, Mark Wood, who had kept himself in the highest price bracket, has pulled out of the upcoming IPL season meaning he wouldn’t be part of the auction either.

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Players With The Highest Base Price (Rs 2 crore): Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings and Liam Plunkett.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Here’s a low down for you


    What: IPL Auction 2021
    When: February 18
    Where: Chennai
    Number of Players: 291 (Wood pulled out of the season citing personal seasons)
    Slots Available: 61

IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2021 Auction set to be held today in Chennai. Even though this year’s version will not be a mega event, still a whopping 1114 players from India and across the globe had registered themselves for the auction. The list was given to the eight franchises by the BCCI and it was pruned to 292 but with Mark Wood pulling out on Wednesday, it’s been further reduced to 291 cricketers now. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 Players Price List: A Look at Those With The Highest Base Price of Rs 2 Crore

Several mega stars including Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Harbhajan Singh among others will watch with keen intent as their fate gets sealed today. Few names could spark bidding war among the teams which are aiming to plug gaps in their setup rather than going for wholesale change. Sunrisers Hyderabad with three vacancies have the lowest number of vacant spots to fill while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most slots – 13- to buy players for. Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.2 crore to spend while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 10.75 crore each to splurge at the auction. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Purse Remaining: Here's How Much Money Can Each Franchise Can Spend to Buy Players?

Note: Amount is in crore Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction KKR: Players Kolkata Knight Riders Can Target Today

FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal  money spent (Rs.)Salary cap available (Rs.)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK18762.122.971
DC19672.0912.962
KXIP16331.853.295
KKR17674.2510.7582
MI18469.6515.3574
RR17550.1534.8583
RCB12449.135.9134
SRH22774.2510.7531
Total13942483.39196.66122

Here you will find all the Live updates from IPL 2021 Auction which is being held in Chennai. See the latest IPL Live Updates, live players list here. Also, check the IPL Auction Updated List of Players, IPL 2021 Auction Unsold List of Players, IPL 2021 Auction  Live today, IPL 2021 Auction  Live video, IPL 2021 Auction, IPL 2021 Auction released players, IPL 2021 Auction retention list, IPL 2021 Auction base price, IPL 2021 Auction  highest base price, IPL 2021 Auction lowest base price, IPL 2021 Auction Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021 Auction Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 Auction Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021 Auction Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021 Auction Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 Auction Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2021 Auction Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2021 Auction Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 Auction New List, IPL 2021 Auctioneer, IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming