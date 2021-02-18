The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will aim to continue their domination when they season gets underway in April. In their efforts they have continued to strengthen their squad as was evident at the auction today. In January, they had released Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh and Lasith Malinga (announced retirement). Also Read - IPL 2021 Full Squads: Complete List of Players in 8 Franchises

How they fared in IPL 2020? Also Read - Arjun Tendulkar Bought by Mumbai Indians For Rs 20 Lakh in IPL 2021 Auction

Well, they bossed the season. The start may not have been ideal as they lost to bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings in the season opener but they bounced back and began stamping their authority. They were the first team to seal a playoff berth and finished at the top of the points table with nine wins and five defeats in 14 matches. They defeated Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier and the final to win the title. Ishan Kishan was their top-scorer with 516 runs in 13 innings while Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball taking 27 wickets in 15 matches. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Harbhajan Singh Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders; Kedar Jadhav to Play For Sunrisers Hyderabad

What they did at the auction?

MI have seven available slots with two four to be filled by overseas players. Here’s a look at their scenario.

Salary Cap: Rs 15.35 crore

Money Spent: Rs 11.7 crore

Players Bought: Nathan Coulter-Nile (5 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.4 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 3.2 crore), James Neesham (Rs 50 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 20 lakh), Marco Jansen (Rs 20 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

Players Retained: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Updated Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult