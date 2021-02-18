There was a massive hype around the auction where players were up for grabs. It turned out to be dramatic as we got a few surprises and then some talented Indian cricketers were rewarded for their consistency. Some overseas players bagged whopping amounts, while Arjun Tendulkar got picked by Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction RCB Final List: All Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore

But what like always made news was the most expensive players:

Krishnappa Gowtham: Well-known for his hard-hitting abilities, the Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. He became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL history. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian always roped in the big bucks at the auction. released by Punjab Kings, Maxwell got what he wanted. He wanted RCB and that is where he will go. He was bought for a whopping Rs 14.25 cr. He is a T20 specialist and RCB would hope he delivers.

Chris Morris: He had a field day. The South African all-rounder became the most expensive player in the history of the league, edging Yuvraj Singh. He was bought for a staggering Rs 16.25 cr by Rajasthan Royals.

Kylie Jamieson: The tall New Zealand cricketer was the surprise of the day as he came for Rs 15 cr. He became the fourth-most expensive buy in IPL history after he was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jhye Richardson: Punjab Kings shelled out a big purse of Rs 14 crore to rope in Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson. He would bolster their pace-battery, but again with him, the question is – is Rs 14 cr justified.

Experts are baffled by some of the prices for some of the players that were not justified as they may not feature in all 14 games.