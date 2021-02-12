The BCCI on Thursday night confirmed the list of the 292 cricketers whose fate will be sealed come February 18 when the IPL 2021 auction are scheduled to be held. The upcoming mini auction will be held in Chennai with the eight IPL franchises shortlisting players from an initial which had 1114 names. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021: Why S Sreesanth Failed to Make it to The Final List?

The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore and it has 10 cricketers including two Indians – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav. In the Rs 1.5 crore bracket, there are 12 cricketers while in the Rs 1 crore bracket there are 11 including two Indians in batman Hanuma Vihari and fast bowler Umesh Yadav.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Players (Country) Specialist IPL Appearances Jason Roy (England) Batsman 8 Steve Smith (Australia) Batsman 95 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) Allrounder 63 Moeen Ali (England) Allrounder 19 Kedar Jadhav (India) Allrounder 87 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) Allrounder 82 Sam Billings (England) Wicketkeeper 22 Mark Wood (England) Bowler 1 Harbhajan Singh (India) Bowler 160 Liam Plunkett (England) Bowler 7

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

List of Capped Players as per their base price

Base Price (INR) Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 10 2 8 1.5 Crore 12 – 12 1 Crore 11 2 9 75 Lacs 15 – 15 50 Lacs 65 13 52

All eight IPL teams including five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in the fray to shore up their squad ahead of the season which is expected to be held in India from the second week of April. Last season was delayed almost six months as it was shifted to UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. MI defeated first-time finalist DC to win a record-extending fifth IPL trophy.