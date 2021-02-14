The Indian Premier League has given several big stars to the Indian cricket team. Players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and T Natarajan have made it into the Indian team through their excellent performances in the cash-rich league. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021: Three Players Who Can Fetch Maximum Money in Upcoming Season

The 2021 IPL is also expected to give some more big stars as several rookie cricketers will go under the hammer in the mini-auction which is going to held on February 18 in Chennai.

A total of 292 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction in Chennai. Out of it, 164 are Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations who will be up for grabs.

Last year T Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi, Devdutt Padikkal and Varun Chakravarthy impressed many with their playing abilities. With every passing season, India get a future star from the young generation.

In the 2021 IPL Auction these three rookie Indian cricketers are expected to grab attention from the franchise:

Mohammed Azharuddeen: The 26-year-old grabbed the limelight with one of the most impactful innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’s history. He took just 37 balls to reach the triple-figure mark which is the joint-third fastest in Indian cricket history. During his magnificent 137-run knock, Azharuddeen slammed 9 boundaries and 11 maximums. The rookie player from Kerala is expected to grab the attention of several franchise owners as he will be an exciting option as a top-order batsman.

Shahrukh Khan: The all-rounder failed to attract the attention of the franchise owners in the last season’s IPL Auction despite a decent show in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020, but he didn’t lose hope and performed again in the domestic T20 tournament. In the recently concluded SMAT, Shahrukh scored 88 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 220.00. His average was also 88. The 25-year-old will be on the radar of several franchises that are in search of a finisher.

Arjun Tendulkar: The son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar has always been in limelight since his childhood. The left-arm will enter the IPL auction for the first time this season. Arjun is available at a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Recently, Arjun made his senior team debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played his first match against Haryana under Surya Kumar Yadav.