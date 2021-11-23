Mumbai: With the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy coming to an end, focus now shifts to the IPL auction that is slated to happen in a few weeks’ time. This time, the auctions are set to be more exciting and in a way more rewarding for domestic players as two new franchisees have joined the IPL bandwagon. It is also set to be an important auction because franchisees will have to build a new team. Reports suggest that teams can only retain four players.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Likely to Bat in Middle Order vs New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer May Have to Wait For His Test Debut

Here are the SMAT stars who would be in contention for an IPL debut: Also Read - ICC 'Confident' Teams Will have no Problem Playing Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

CV Milind (Hyderabad): With 18 wickets in seven games, left-arm pacer Milind proved to be the X-factor for Hyderabad. A proven game-changer, he was one of the best bowlers on display in SMAT. He would certainly be on the wishlist of a few franchises. Also Read - BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Confirms IPL 2022 Will Take Place in India

Akshay Karnewar (Vidarbha): The ambidextrous bowler created history with his figures of a run from four overs. He has impressed and is quite a mystery bowler. Karnewar picked up 13 wickets in eight matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him a few years ago but released him without handing him his first IPL cap. It should not come as a surprise if Karnewar bags a massive deal.

Abhinav Manohar (Karnataka): In four matches, he smashed 162 runs at an impressive strike rate of 150. The attacking batter was the silver lining for Karnataka this season. What improves his chances of striking an IPL deal is the fact that he is a middle-order batter.

Jitesh Sharma (Vidarbha): The big-hitter made a name for himself by smashing the second-most sixes in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter is a promising prospect and would be in line for an IPL contract.