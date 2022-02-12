Bengaluru: The Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction was finally held on Saturday as 10 teams bid for 600 players in the biggest auctions of the cash-rich league. The bidding war began from 11 am on February 12. The first lot of Marquee Players is done and a lot of action happened in the first round of auction as Shreyas Iyer become the costliest player in the auction going for Rs 12.25 crores to KKR while David Warner was bought by Delhi very smartly for only Rs 6.25 crores Shikhar Dhawan was the first player sold in the Auction for Rs 8.25 crores to Punjab Kings. Among unsold, Suresh Raina did not get a bid in the auction as no franshise showed interest in buying the left-handed batsman.Also Read - Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: Dhawan Sold to Zinta-Owned Franchise For Hefty Amount
During the auction, IPL's auctioneer, Hugh Edmeade collapsed midway through the bidding war for Wanindu Hasaranga. As per initial reports, Hugh is 'fine but a bit shaken'. It was reportedly a physical fall with no internal bodily issues. The auction is now scheduled to begin post lunch at 3:30 PM (IST).
So far, the auction for Marquee players has concluded. Here is the BIG Takeaways
- Shikhar Dhawan to Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore
- R Ashwin to Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore
- Pat Cummins to KKR for 7.25 crore
- Kagiso Rabada to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore
- Trent Boult to Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore
- Shreyas Iyer to KKR for 12.25 crore
- Md Shami to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore
- Faf du Plessis to RCB for 7 crore
- Quinton de Kock to Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 crore
- David Warner to Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore
List Of Unsold Players
- David Miller
- Steve Smith
- Suresh Raina
- Shakib al Hasan
IPL 2022 Retained Players List
Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: After Cummins, Iyer KKR Get Rana; Left With Only ₹20.5cr in Purse
- Chennai Super Kings Retained Players: Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore)
- Mumbai Indians Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore)
- Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players: Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore)
- Rajasthan Royals Retained Players: Sanju Samson (INR 14 crore), Jos Buttler (INR 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore)
- Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players: Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 6 crore)
- Delhi Capitals Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore)
- Punjab Kings Retained Players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)
- Gujarat Titans Draft Picks: Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crores), Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores), Shubman Gill (INR 8 crores)
- Lucknow Super Giants Draft Picks: KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore)