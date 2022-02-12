Bengaluru: The Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction was finally held on Saturday as 10 teams bid for 600 players in the biggest auctions of the cash-rich league. The bidding war began from 11 am on February 12. The first lot of Marquee Players is done and a lot of action happened in the first round of auction as Shreyas Iyer become the costliest player in the auction going for Rs 12.25 crores to KKR while David Warner was bought by Delhi very smartly for only Rs 6.25 crores Shikhar Dhawan was the first player sold in the Auction for Rs 8.25 crores to Punjab Kings. Among unsold, Suresh Raina did not get a bid in the auction as no franshise showed interest in buying the left-handed batsman.Also Read - Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: Dhawan Sold to Zinta-Owned Franchise For Hefty Amount

During the auction, IPL's auctioneer, Hugh Edmeade collapsed midway through the bidding war for Wanindu Hasaranga. As per initial reports, Hugh is 'fine but a bit shaken'. It was reportedly a physical fall with no internal bodily issues. The auction is now scheduled to begin post lunch at 3:30 PM (IST).

So far, the auction for Marquee players has concluded. Here is the BIG Takeaways

Shikhar Dhawan to Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore R Ashwin to Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore Pat Cummins to KKR for 7.25 crore Kagiso Rabada to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore Trent Boult to Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore Shreyas Iyer to KKR for 12.25 crore Md Shami to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore Faf du Plessis to RCB for 7 crore Quinton de Kock to Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 crore David Warner to Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore

List Of Unsold Players

David Miller

Steve Smith

Suresh Raina

Shakib al Hasan

