IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

Live Updates

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: West Indies’ allrounder Odean Smith, who impressed with the bat and the ball, in the recently-concluded ODI series versus India – would be on the wishlist of franchises in all probability.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: PBKS owner Priety Zinta hailed Mumbai Indians’ gesture of taking Covid seriously and wearing masks at the auction table. She praised MI with a picture of Nita Ambani at the auction.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Rishi Dhawan would be another player to watch out for at the auction today. He has had a stupendous domestic season and must have impressed bidders.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: India’s U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull has shown a lot of promise, and his knock in the semis against Australia would have caught the attention of bidders. Would be interesting to see how much he fetches.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Talking of heated bidding wars, pacer Avesh Khan started one between Delhi and Lucknow. Eventually, he was bought by LSG for Rs 10 Cr. Later, DC’s Parth Jindal confessed Rishabh Pant really wanted Avesh.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: The job is half done as franchises return to their tables for the mega auction. With most franchises working with a limited purse, you could be in for a lot of madness.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: There were some heated bidding wars during the auction on Saturday. Not much will change on Sunday as more players go under the hammer.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Veteran India cricketer and ex-IPL winner Ajinkya Rahane would also go under the hammer today. It would be interesting to see if he gets a bid or remains unsold like Suresh Raina.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: It is expected to be another long day in the office for the team owners and organisers as things could stretch.

  • 9:05 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: On Day 1, Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar made the headlines along with uncapped Indian stars Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tripathi.