IPL Auction 2022: All eyes are on the IPL Auction 2022 which is set to go live on Saturday. A total of 590 cricketers will be up for grabs for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The IPL Auction 2022 will be a two-day affair in Bengaluru on February 12 (Saturday) and February 13 (Sunday).Also Read - DC Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Draw Similarities Between Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist
The auction will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 would also be available on Disney+Hotstar. India.Com‘s sports team will also be bringing you the latest news from the IPL 2022 Auction. You can follow the live news updates of the 2022 IPL Auction at India.com. The ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan And Ruturaj Gaikwad Exciting IPL Prospects; Have a Great Future: Ricky Ponting
“The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin. Catch every move from the mega auction: Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS,” a tweet from IPL’s official Twitter handle read. Also Read - Mitchell Starc: Enrolling For IPL Mega Auction Was a Click Of The Button Away
IPL 2022 auction: Your 10-Point Guide
- How many players will go under the hammer? A total of 590 cricketers – 370 Indian players and 270 overseas players – will go under the hammer for the IPL 2022 auction.
- How many players are on the auction list at reserved price of Rs 1.5 crore? A total of 20 players are on the auction list of cricketers with a reserved price of Rs 1.5 crore.
- How many players are on the auction list at reserved price of Rs 1 crore? A total of 34 players are on the IPL auction list with a reserve price of Rs one crore.
- Which is the highest and lowest base price? The highest base price for the IPL auction has been set at Rs 2 crore while the lowest has been at Rs 20 lakh. The other base prices include Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh and Rs 30 lakh
- What is the base price of marquee players? There are a total of ten marquee players or star players and their base price has been set at Rs 2 crore each.
- How many players can be added in a team? A minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players can be added to the IPL team by the end of the auction. As per the auction rule, each squad can have eight overseas players.
- How many are there capped and uncapped players? This year’s IPL edition has 229 capped players and 354 uncapped players. Also, seven players from the Associate teams are also up for grabs.
- Which are the 2 new teams added in IPL 2022 edition? The 2022 IPL edition will see the participation of two franchises – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titan.
- How many players will be part of bidding on 1st day of IPL auction? A total of 161 cricketers will be part of the bidding process on the first day of auction.
- IPL auction 2022: Who are the oldest and youngest players? 17-year-old Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is the youngest player to be part of 2022 IPL auction while T20 veteran Imran Tahir is the oldest player.