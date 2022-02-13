IPL Auction 2022: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina won’t be part of IPL 2022 as he hasn’t been shortlisted for the 2nd accelerated process. Raina had a long association with CSK whom he represented in every edition except two seasons when the team was suspended. With Raina not bagging an IPL deal, it is expected that the former left-handed batsman can go on to play foreign leagues. In 2020, he had opined that the players should be allowed to play foreign leagues.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: Chris Jordan Latest Buy at 3.80 Crore

In 2016 and 2017, Raina captained Gujarat Lions. Meanwhile, CSK have bought Chris Jordan for Rs 3.6 crore. He was part of Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. He scored 445 runs in IPL 2018 as CSK lifted the title for the 3rd time. He scored 383 runs in 2019 and managed 160 runs in 2021. He didn't play IPL 2020, which was completely played in UAE.

Raina had a great run for CSK over the years. To recall, in 2008, he scored 421 runs and followed up with 434 runs. In 2010, he breached the 500-run mark and finished with 520 runs as CSK won the IPL title for the first time. In 2011, Raina piled up 438 runs as CSK retained the IPL title. In 2012, he scored 441 runs in 19 matches. Next year, Raina scored 548 runs. They played the final of IPL 2012 and 2013.

Raina can be hailed as CSK’s best match-winner. He delivered countless match-winning performances for the Yellow Army and played a key role in at least 3 title wins. He didn’t have a great run in IPL 2021.