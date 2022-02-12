New Delhi: Former India international, who is known to be an entertainer in social media has come up with an emotional tweet feeling proud of the cash-rich Indian Super League, which has become the flagship competition of all T20 tournaments around the world.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: Two-Day Extravaganza Begins Shortly

Jaffer took to twitter and expressed that there was a time when every cricketer wanted to play county cricket in England and now how the tables have turned and every cricketer in the world would want to ply trade in the Indian Premier League.

"There was a time when every cricketer hoped to get a county deal and go to the UK in April to ply his trade. Now every cricketer hopes to come to India in April to play in the IPL. And every auction is a reminder of that, of how the tables have turned", Jaffer tweeted.

There was a time when every cricketer hoped to get a county deal and go to the UK in April to ply his trade. Now every cricketer hopes to come to India in April to play in the @IPL. And every auction is a reminder of that, of how the tables have turned 😊 #Proud #IPLAuction2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2022

Jaffer played in the IPL in 2008 and 2009 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has been the batting coach for Punjab Kings, a post which he has recently stepped down.

IPL Mega Auction begins today as 600 players will go under the hammer as 10 franchises will be fighting for the top players of the world for their respective franchises.