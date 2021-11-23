New Delhi: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is gaining traction already as the mega auctions will happen this year. Mega IPL Auctions bring an element of surprise every time they happen. Many big names who have played for a franchise for many years may not find their name in the retention list of the franchise. This year, Hardik Pandya could be that player for Mumbai Indians.Also Read - KL Rahul Ruled Out of 1st Test vs New Zealand at Kanpur Due to Injury: Reports

Mumbai Indians have established themselves as a franchise that persists with a player for so many years. However, Pandya's lack of form with both bat and ball is considered one of the main reasons for the uncertainty about his name on the retention list. Although, this could be a chance for other franchises along with the new ones to place their bet on Hardik. It is rightly said," You can't keep a good player out for long."

"I think BCCI will have three-player retention formula with one Right to Match card. If RTM is not there, there could be four retentions. Rohit Sharma and India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are automatic picks.

“Kieron Pollard will be the third retention. MI’s strength is their continuity as these three are pillars of MI,” an IPL official responsible for tracking retention market told PTI.

“At this point in time, there is less than 10 percent chance that Hardik will be retained by MI. Yes, he might just outperform everybody in the next few T20 World Cup games but even then, chances are dim. If there are four retention or 1 RTM, then Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the contenders for that slot,” the IPL official added.

One way or the other, Pandya’s life in the auction will not be easy. In the previous mega auction of 2018, the Pandya brothers were retained with full confidence with high price. The price seemed justified as the form of both the players were in the form of their lives.

