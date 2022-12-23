IPL Auction 2023: Not Cameron Green; Chris Gayle Picks Players Who Can Attract The Big BUCKS

IPL 2023 Auction: Indian Premier League’s mini-auction will take place on December 23, 2023, in Kochi. All the 10 franchises will look for the squads as they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. Ahead of the auction for Cash Rich League West Indies legend Chris Gayle picks Sam Curran and Ben Stokes, who can attract a good amount of money in the auction.

In the exclusive interview with Network18 the West Indies legend picks Sam Curran and Ben Stokes instead of Cameron Green.

“My take would be Sam Curran and Ben Stokes. There would be some franchises who can go for over 16 crores for these two guys. Sam Curran is young and the franchises will be looking for the future as well. He is someone you want in a particular time right now.” Said Gayle.

Chris Gayle has a massive record of 175* in Indian Premier League and the batter reckons that his record will be broken as “Records are meant to be broken”.

“Absolutely…I have said this earlier as well. It can be broken. It would be interesting to when it will be broken and who breaks it. Records are meant to be broken. It’s definitely reachable.” Added West Indies legend.

Asking about his nickname that can there be another UNIVERSE BOSS? The cricketer replied that “Only one. There is only one UNIVERSE BOSS. There won’t be another one.”