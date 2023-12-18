Home

IPL Auction 2024: 5 Indian Cricketers Who Could Break The Bank In Dubai

Ahead of IPL Auction, here's is the tally of Indian players who can break the bank in Dubai considering their performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

IPL Auction 2024: 5 Indian Cricketers Who Could Break The Bank In Dubai

New Delhi: The mini-auction for Indian Premier League 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19 in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena. 333 players will go under the hammer in Dubai which includes 214 Indians and 119 overseas players. Of these 116 players are capped, 215 are uncapped, and two players are from Associate nations.

Many uncapped Indian players came into the limelight after their impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Here is the list of India’s domestic cricketers who will likely to be one of the most expensive buys for the cash-rich league.

Siddharth Kaul

Siddharth Kaul will be the player who could get the hefty amount because of his impressive performances in the domestic cricket. He is a key player for Punjab picked up 16 wickets in SMAT. He was good in both PowerPlay and death overs. With 35 wickets, he holds the title of the highest wicket-taker in SMAT for the last two seasons.

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja will also be the wise pick for any franchise that will look for the speedster. He picked up 19 wickets in seven innings at an average of 10.10 and an economy below eight. His T20 personal best was 6/13. In the last two seasons of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy Ravi picked up 29 wickets. He can also bat a reliable lower-order batsman.

Bipin Saurabh

Bipin Saurabh will be the wise choice for any team who are looking for a wicketkeeper batter. Saurabh from Bihar has proved himself as the power-hitter. He smashed six every 10 balls and scored a boundary every four balls. In Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy, Saurabh accumulated 420 runs in seven innings with a strike rate exceeding 150.

Lukman Meriwala

The former Delhi Captials pacer will be in limelight because of his impressive performance in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy’s performance. He helped Baroda to reach the final scalping 14 wickets in 10 matches while conceding just 6.56 runs per over.

Abhimanyu Singh Rajput

The fast bowling all-rounder from Baroda was the player to watch out for ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Abhimanyu picked up 13 wickets in nine innings, often bowling with the new ball, Abhimanyu scored 123 runs in five innings. He could be the ideal pinch hitter for a franchise.

