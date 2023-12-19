Home

IPL Auction 2024: Complete List Of Players Sold, Unsold By All 10 Franchises In Dubai

333 Players will be auctioned on Tuesday in Dubai out of which 214 are Indians while rest are overseas including two from Associate Nations.

The IPL Auction 2024 starts in Dubai at 2 PM IST.

Dubai: Having won the first ODI quite comfortably on Sunday at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, the Indian team will be preparing to seal the series on Tuesday, but their minds will be occupied on whats happening 11481 km far away in Dubai at the IPL Auction 2024. A total of 333 cricketers will go under the hammer at the Coca-Cola Arena. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which two players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players are 116 and uncapped players are 215 and two from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 2 crore is the highest base price with 23 players opting for it. 13 players have opted for Rs 1.5 crore base price. The IPL Auction 2024 begins at 2 PM IST.

IPL Auction 2024 – List Of Sold Players With Price Money

To Be Updated

IPL Auction 2024 – List Of Unsold Players With Base Price

To Be Updated

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

