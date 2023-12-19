IPL Auction 2024: KKR Justify Mitchell Starc’s Rs 24.75 Crore Price Tag, Say ‘It’s Matter Of Perspective’

Home

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders made the loudest noise during the IPL Auction 2024 after making Mitchell Starc the costliest buy in IPL history.

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore stated ‘it’s a matter of perspective’ after breaking the bank to pay Australian Mitchell Starc a whopping Rs 24.75 crore to make him the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Starc surpassed national teammate Pat Cummins after the latter became IPL’s costliest player an hour back when Sunrisers Hyderabad took the Australian captain for Rs 20.50 crore.

“The entire salary cap for franchises when IPL started in 2008 was Rs 20 crore. Things have changed. But our view is, when the auction is over all the 10 teams are going to walk out of the auction having spent ₹100 crores. And each team decides to slice it differently,” Mysore said during the break.

“So what you have paid to somebody, up or down, is a matter of perspective. Ultimately we are all spending the same amount of money,” he added, justifying the amount paid for Starc. “Having a player of Starc’s calibre will be a great for the side and that was the thinking of the think-tank.”

Such are the unpredictable ways of IPL that the one third of the formidable Australian pace trio, Josh Hazlewood, went unsold in the first round of auction from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Gujarat Titans and KKR were involved in a long and exhilarating bidding battle for Starc before the latter lapped him up for a record deal.

Starc, 33, has usually prioritised international duty over IPL but decided to enter the auction with one eye on the T20 World Cup that follows the IPL. He has only played only two seasons of the IPL, taking 34 wickets in 27 games at an average of 20.38.

