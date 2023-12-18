Home

Sports

IPL Auction 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Possible Targets In Dubai, Areas KKR Need To Address

IPL Auction 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Possible Targets In Dubai, Areas KKR Need To Address

Two-time IPL champions KKR will enter the auction with 12 slots to fill and Rs 32.70 crore left in purse.

KKR finished outside of top four in IPL 2023. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to strengthen their pace bowling department when the Purple and Gold enter the IPL Auction 2024 on Tuesday in Dubai. KKR have released 12 players while retaining 13 ahead of the upcoming action. They enter the auction with a purse of Rs 32.70 crore.

Trending Now

KKR received a major boost with captain Shreyas Iyer returning after missing the previous edition due to injury. Nitish Rana, who led KKR in IPL 2023, has been moved to his original vice-captaincy role. Meanwhile, former skipper Gautam Gambhir also returned to KKR, but as a mentor. Gambhir served as a mentor to Lucknow Super Giants in the last two editions.

You may like to read

One of the major problems for KKR last season was their opening issues. They used multiple opening combinations, which impacted their start in the powerplay. While KKR’s middle order looks sorted, another area of concern is their pace bowling department.

The Shahrukh Khan co-owned side will have 12 slots to fill out of which four need to be overseas picks. KKR finished at seventh in the IPL 2023 with six wins and eight losses.

KKR’s Potential Targets In IPL Auction 2024

What KKR need immediately is a couple of good pace bowlers, preferably one among Australia’s Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins or Jos Hazlewood along with Harshal Patel, who is always a handy option. Starc, who is entering the IPL auction after a gap of eight years, played a crucial part in Australia’s ODI World Cup 2023-winning campaign. His teammate Hazlewood too fared well. Harshal Patel, who was released by RCB, is a death bowler specialist and could add more depth to KKR’s bowling.

On the other hand, Ravindra had a great World Cup at the top of New Zealand’s batting line-up with 500-plus runs including three hundreds. If KKR manage to grab the Kiwi, he can bat as an opener and No.3 too, giving the franchise more flexibility.

List of Retained Players by KKR

Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

List of Released Players by KKR

Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Johnson Charles, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Lockie Ferguson, Mandeep Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.