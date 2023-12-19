Home

IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins ‘Pumped Up’ After SRH Shells Out Rs 20.50 Cr For Australia Captain – WATCH

Pat Cummins led Australia to ODI World Cup 2023 triumph.

New Delhi: Pat Cummins stated he is ‘pumped up’ after the Australian captain became the second-costliest player ever in the history of the Indian Premier League during IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday. Cummins went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering Rs 20.50 crores, surpassing Sam Curran who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crores last season. Meanwhile, in a turn of events, his national teammate Mitchell Starc became the costliest within an hour as Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.

