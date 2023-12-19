By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins 'Pumped Up' After SRH Shells Out Rs 20.50 Cr For Australia Captain - WATCH
New Delhi: Pat Cummins stated he is ‘pumped up’ after the Australian captain became the second-costliest player ever in the history of the Indian Premier League during IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday. Cummins went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering Rs 20.50 crores, surpassing Sam Curran who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crores last season. Meanwhile, in a turn of events, his national teammate Mitchell Starc became the costliest within an hour as Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.
Welcome, Cummins! #HereWeGOrange pic.twitter.com/qSLh5nDbLM
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 19, 2023
