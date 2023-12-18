Home

IPL Auction 2024: Which Areas Do Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Need To Address In Dubai?

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will enter the IPL Auction 2024 with Rs 31.4 crores in hand and six slots to fill.

CSK captain MS Dhoni is likely going to play his final IPL in 2024. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 on Tuesday in Dubai with Rs 31.4 crores in their purse and six slots to fill including three reserved for overseas cricketers. Having kept their core mostly intact, the five-time champions will have to fill a few spots in the auction. Notably, this is likely to be MS Dhoni’s last IPL season.

While middle-order mainstay Ambati Rayudu already retired from cricket, the Dhoni-led franchise have also released all-rounder Ben Stokes. The Englishman was bought for a whopping Rs 16.25 crores but could only play a handful of games in the previous season due to injury concerns.

While their batting is more or less sorted with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube in the top three, CSK’s middle-order need some balance at No.4 and 5 especially to fill Rayudu and Stokes’ void and that’s where the management will have to work on Tuesday.

Although CSK retained Moeen Ali, the English all-rounder didn’t perform last season (124 runs in 15 matches) as one would have expected. Another area of concern for CSK is the pace-bowling department.

They do have the likes of Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesha Pathirana, in the fast-bowling department but lack experience. In the spin department, CSK are well placed with Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Maheesh Theekshana among the ranks.

All 👀 on the All rounders! 🤩 Which All in All azhagu raja would you pick in your lion’s deck? ✍️#iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/Gljq3Dn0Cn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 18, 2023

Who all CSK can target in IPL auction 2024?

CSK can target the likes of Manish Pandey, Shahrukh Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Daryll Mitchell to fill the spot at No.4 and 5. While Pandey has more than a decade of IPL experience, Omarzai (Afghanistan) and Mitchell (New Zealand) were the stars for their respective national teams in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 at home.

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh also has a reputation for being a hard-hitter in the middle order, something that CSK would want in the late overs. Among the overseas pacers, South African Gerald Coetzee, Australian Pat Cummins and Indian duo of Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel could be on CSK’s radar.

List of Retained Players by CSK

Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

List of Released Players by CSK

Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati.

