Kolkata: India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has said that as the IPL mega auction is over, players have been told to focus on playing for India. He added that clarity has been given to all the players and it is up to them on how they want to adapt.

"Whatever has happened has happened, for the next two weeks, now we have to focus on playing for India, nothing else," said Rohit during a virtual press conference.

"I can understand that some of the team members will go through ups and downs during the auction, some emotional feeling within themselves on which team they will play for in the IPL. But that was done. We had a great meeting. Now everyone should focus on the colour blue for the next two weeks," he said.

On the eve of the T20I series against the West Indies, Rohit reiterated that the team management is not considering IPL at this moment.

“There is no consideration of the IPL here honestly. We will be focusing on the T20 against the West Indies. I know these guys do different roles for their franchises, what we need from them here is important. IPL will happen later, we will take care of it,” he said.

India face West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday. India whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series last week and will look to stamp their authority in the T20I series.