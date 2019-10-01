The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 13th edition of the tournament is set to take place in December 2019 in Kolkata.

As per a report in espncricinfo, the auction is one final small auction before all the eight IPL franchise – Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – disband next year before gearing up to build a fresh squads in 2021 during a mega auction.

The last mega auction had taken place in 2018 and the all the teams then were allowed to retain five players before they build new squads.

The report also added that the teams on Monday were informed that the trading window will close on November 14, next month.

All the eight sides were earlier allotted Rs 85 crore (each) to form a team for IPL 2020. In addition to the balance they have from the previous auction, the sides will be given an additional Rs 3 crore-purse to spend on the players.

While defending champions,MI, have the balance of Rs 3.05 crore, DC have the highest balance among all the eight teams. They currently have Rs 8.2 crore at their disposal. The Bengaluru-based RCB, meanwhile, have Rs. 1.8 crore – lowest among all the eight franchises – to spend.

The three-time IPL champions, CSK, have Rs 3.2 crore while the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, RR, have Rs 7.45 to bolster their squad. KKR, SRH and KXIP have Rs. 6.05 crore, Rs 5.3 crore and Rs. 3.7 crore respectively.