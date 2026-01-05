Home

IPL BANNED: Bangladesh make big move after Mustafizur Rahman is released by Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR, BCB have decided…

Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman after instructions from the BCCI.

Bangladesh government have imposed ban on telecast of IPL 2026 season. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL are set to pay a big price for asking Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026 season. KKR had bought Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last month.

The Bangladesh government have now ordered an ‘indefinite ban’ on the telecast of IPL 2026 season in the country following the removal of Rahman from the KKR squad. It follows Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) move to write to ICC to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India.

In an official communication issued on Monday (January 5), the Bangladesh government confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain so until further orders. The decision, the statement said, was taken in the ‘public interest’ and approved by the appropriate authority.

The order has come in the aftermath of BCCI’s decision to release Mustafizur from the KKR squad ahead of the 2026 season. According to the Bangladeshi authorities, the decision was taken after an instruction from the BCCI and has been described as lacking ‘any logical reason’.

“There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh,” the government order issued on Monday stated.

The Bangladesh government said it had been compelled to act by suspending all IPL-related telecasts and promotional activities across Bangladesh. “A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders,” the statement added.

The BCB have also decided against sending their national team to India for the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2026 which begins next month.

The BCCI had not cited the current state of bilateral relations between the nations for seeking Mustafizurs release, it indicated that the decision was influenced by broader developments. After a meeting of the Board of Directors of BCB on Sunday, a unanimous decision was taken that the national team would not travel to India for the tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7.

“The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India,” the BCB said in a statement.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.”

After the meeting, BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot elaborated on the board’s concerns. “If they (India) cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure the security of our entire team? That is why we will not go there to play,” he said, referring to Mustafizur’s situation.

