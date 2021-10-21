Mumbai: The Indian Premier League is creating the right kind of buzz all around the world and if reports are to be believed, there are a lot of foreign investors interested in owning a franchise in the IPL in the upcoming season, the most notable being the Glazer family, who have already invested heavily on sports and owns Manchester United, a football club known to all.Also Read - MS Dhoni Not Clear on his Availability for IPL 2022 But N Srinivasan is Clear on his Plans For MSD

It is learnt that the Glazer family has picked up the bid documents and reports suggest that they are keen on owning an IPL franchise in the upcoming season. Also Read - IPL 2022 | Decision on MS Dhoni's Retention Will be Taken Only After Knowing Rules: CSK

The Glazer family, which also owns the famous American football club Tampa Bay Buccaneers that plays in the National Football League (NFL), has picked up the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the purchase of one of the two teams for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, according to a report in the Times of India. Also Read - Dale Steyn Slams Cricket South Africa For Ignoring Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis From Congratulatory Post For IPL 2021 Champions Chennai Super Kings

Though picking up the OTT document is no guarantee that the US-based Glazer family will make a formal bid for the franchise, it will have to set up a company in India if it plans to do so. The ITT document makes it clear that a foreign entity will have to set up a company in India if its bid is to succeed.

Among others that have picked up the bid document are Adani Group, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hindustan Times Media, Jindal Steel (led by Naveen Jindal), entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and three private equity players, the report said.

The BCCI has recently issued a notice seeking bids from interested parties as it goes about its plan to add two news franchises before the next year’s mega auction of players.

(With IANS Inputs)