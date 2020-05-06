With the country reeling under the coronavirus pandemic, India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who plays for Rajasthan Royals franchise in the Indian Premier League, said the T20 tournament after the situation eases will change the mood of the country. Samson also said the call rests authorities as they know the situation better. Also Read - SURPRISE! Daniel Radcliffe Reads Chapter One of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

"My opinion as a sportsman is to start sports as soon as possible. Because personally, that's the only thing which I do and I love the most and I just want to go out there and play, but also by respecting the guidelines given by the responsible authorities. And I believe an IPL can change the mood of the entire country," Samson said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Lauding the Kerala government for doing a good job in tackling the situation, Samson said that the government took the needed precautions and actions at the right time and everyone in the state came together as a team and worked towards improving the situation.

“Kerala has done a very good job. The government here took the needed precautions and actions at the right time and everyone in Kerala has come together as a team and are working towards this situation,” he said.

Samson was slated to play for the Royals in the IPL, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.