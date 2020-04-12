The coronavirus pandemic has upended the world affecting all facets of life. Sporting world hasn’t been untouched with majority of events either cancelled or postponed indefinitely. Also Read - Expecting FTP to be Overhauled And IPL Must Fit in As Many People Thrive on it: Mohammed Azharuddin

The future of two of the major cricket competitions – IPL and ICC Men's T20 World Cup – of 2020 is still uncertain. While IPL, which was rescheduled to start from April 15, is most likely to be suspended indefinitely considering the coronavirus crisis in India and overseas, murmurs over whether the T20 world cup can be held in October have started.

One of the several possibilities for IPL to go ahead this year includes utilising the window in October which has been reserved for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

But the organisers of the world cup are also exploring various options and with the marquee event still some time away, they aren’t too worried. The event might even be held behind closed doors depending on the situation.

However, Australia superstar Glenn Maxwell isn’t sure whether world cup can survive absence of crowd.

“If you look at the way it’s going to be set out, it’s going to be hard for us to have crowds there,” Maxwell told ABC Grandstand. “It’s going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can’t get people into the grounds. So I can’t see it happening in the near future.”

Maxwell, one of the biggest draws in IPL, feels the cash-rich league still has the potential to be held in front of empty stands. “We’ve got to take care of everyone’s health and well-being. I think if the IPL goes ahead they can probably survive without any crowds, but I can’t see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there,” said Maxwell who has a mouthwatering deal with Kings XI Punjab.

However, Maxwell does accepts that players haven’t been informed anything regarding the future of IPL this year.