Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel on Thursday announced the deadline for the player retention and trading window for the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. The IPL franchises have to submit the name of their retained players by January 21 while the trading window will be closed on February 4.

The IPL's governing council had a virtual meeting earlier this week where Brijesh and other members discussed the planning and preparations of the next IPL was discussed at length.

"We will have the players' retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4," Patel, the former India Test batsman told PTI while informing that the date of the auction is yet to be finalised.

It is expected that the mini-auction that is supposed to be held this year for the existing eight teams will be held in the second or third week of February.

Brijesh further confirmed that there will be no increase of the purse for the 2021 auction and the eight teams will enjoy a players’ purse of Rs 85 crore.

It is expected that Chennai Super Kings, one team that only had Rs 15 lakh left after the last auction, would release at least two big salaried players in Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla and increase their purse. The IPL 2020 was the first season for CSK where they failed to qualify for the Playoffs.

Mumbai Indians will probably retain most of its players as it’s a very set team and may release a few players here and there to increase their purse from Rs 1.95 crore. MI have one of the most balanced squads in IPL as they also won their record-extending fifth title in 2020 edition.

Rajasthan Royals have the maximum purse 14.75 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (9 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (8.5 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.4 crore).

It is learnt that the governing council has decided to wait for a month before finalising whether the IPL-14 will be held in India or not.

“The BCCI will wait for a month to see how the COVID-19 situation is in India before finalising the schedule. Everyone wants it to be held in India but we still need to wait for some more time before taking a call,” a BCCI source said.

(With PTI Inputs)