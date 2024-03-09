Home

IPL Chairman CONFIRMS There Will be Mega Auction Ahead of 2025 Season

IPL Chairman Dhumal also said that all franchises can retain is upto 3-4 players, the rest they would have to purchase.

IPL Auction 2025

Mumbai: In what will come as a piece of good news for franchises and fans is that there is going to a mega-auction ahead of Indian Premier League 2025. Chairman of IPL has made this huge revelation. Dhumal also said that all franchises can retain is upto 3-4 players, the rest they would have to purchase.

“We will have the mega auction for sure, where you get to choose three-four players and then you have a new team. That makes it more interesting and that format will continue,” Arun Dhumal to Sportstar.

“Hopefully, the mega auction will be as big and as good as we have had earlier given newer talents coming in not from India and other countries. Teams like Afghanistan have also benefitted as they could showcase their talent,” he added.

The mega-auction is certainly going to help a lot of players, not just domestic stars – in some cases, even international cricketers.

Meanwhile, IPL 2024 starts in less than two weeks from now. In the opener defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match takes place on March 22 at the iconic MA. Chinnaswamy stadium.

