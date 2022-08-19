New Delhi, Aug 19: One of the most reputed domestic cricket coaches Chandrakant Pandit, earlier this week, was appointed as the cead coach of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.Also Read - Dubai Capitals Sign Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Fabian Allen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza for ILT20

Pandit recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, having won the national championship multiple times with Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Highlighting his induction as the head coach of KKR, Chandrakant Pandit said that the news came to him as a surprise in England.

Pandit said that he was in England when KKR CEO Venky Mysore called him and asked him to catch up for a chat.

“During Ranji season I got the message from KKR CEO Venky Mysore wishing me luck for the finals and further said we will catch up sometime but I didn’t realise it then. Later, when I was in England he messaged me again enquiring whether I’m in Mumbai or not?” Pandit told Jagran TV.

He said that at first he didn’t notice anything but when Mysore called him again and asked when he will return to Mumbai “I got suspicious”.

“When I returned to Mumbai and met him, he offered me to take the head coach role”.

“It was a great honour for me to be part of the KKR family. I thought that the team is doing well and a lot of Indian players are also in the team,” he said.

Talking further about his exceptional records in domestic cricket as a coach, Pandit said that coaches don’t make players but players make the coaches and earn them respect. “Today, whatever people are talking about me, I can tell you all credit goes to the players and support staff. At the same time, I would also give credit to the association as well for the support they provided to me,” he said.

“I’m sure that the god has very kind blessings on me as whatever I’m doing he is helping with that. I always say that the players have put their effort and all credit goes to them. I’ve always been saying that the players make the coaches and coaches doesn’t make the players. That’s my simple funda,” Pandit said.

Asked about the secret which made him one of the best coaches in domestic cricket, Pandit said, “Every coach has a method. Probably, my method is working and I’m very happy about that. The most important thing is that players responding to your advice and incorporate your advice in their game.”

“I know my method is not liked by many players but when result comes they realise it. It is a good thing for me and as well as for players because they’ve to play at higher level. I think discipline is the most important thing for every human being whether he is playing any sport or doing job in any corporate firm,” Pandit concluded.