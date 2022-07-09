New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja has deleted all his CSK-related Instagram posts of the last two seasons and it seems there is a rift between the two parties. Jadeja is a key member of the side and if he is not there playing in yellow, it will be a major setback for the franchise. As per ANI report, a Chennai Super Kings official have cleared the air saying that it was a personal call taken by Jadeja as nothing is wrong between the two parties.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Will Not be Part of CSK in IPL 2023? Star All-Rounder Deleting Insta Posts Sparks Rift Rumours

“See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong,” an official told to ANI. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Missing; Zaheer Khan Predicts Ind's Playing XI For 2nd T20I vs Eng

In 2021, Jadeja stepped down as captain after a poor run where CSK lost six out of the eight matches he led. His personal form was also not anywhere near to his potential. Jadeja could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51. Also Read - India Tour of West Indies ODI Squad Announced, Shikhar Dhawan To Lead With Ravindra Jadeja As Deputy

jadeja Deleted all pics of csk from his insta handle accept these two refering only MSD@imjadeja @ChennaiIPL #csk #ipl pic.twitter.com/61RbYVv8HM — Isotope (@AkashJain_543) July 8, 2022

Don’t spread rumors @imjadeja sir hasn’t deleted this team spirit showing a tweet. that means he has still love for CSK. https://t.co/nBEIOxCEvM — Nishant Prakash (@harsh_497) July 8, 2022

It was a season to forget for Chennai as they could not even make the playoffs. While Dhoni has confirmed he would lead the side in 2023, it remains to be seen what exactly happens with Jadeja as he is an integral part of the CSK setup.