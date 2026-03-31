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IPL: CSKs Yellow started to feel a big old…, says new Rajasthan Royals recruit Ravindra Jadeja

IPL: CSK’s ‘Yellow’ started to feel a big old…, says new Rajasthan Royals recruit Ravindra Jadeja

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets on his return to the side against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 match.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after claiming a wicket vs CSK in IPL 2026 match on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable ‘homecoming’ to the Rajasthan Royals after a gap of 19 years. Jadeja, nicknamed ‘Rockstar’ by legendary Shane Warne, had started off his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals back in 2008.

He was traded to RR from Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 along with England all-rounder Sam Curran. Sanju Samson shifted base from RR to CSK.

Jadeja had an impressive return to RR’s ‘pink’ colours, claiming 2/18 in 3 overs with wickets of Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube as CSK were restricted to only 127 after batting first.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Match Centre Live’, RR all-rounder Jadeja reflected on his emotional exit from CSK ahead of IPL 2026. “I’m liking the pink colour. The yellow had started to feel a bit old, but I’m just joking. Obviously, leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12-13 years, was a little difficult initially. It was very emotional. But I told myself that changes like these are also part of the journey.

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“The good thing was that I’m now with the team where I had first won an IPL title. That memory has always stayed with me, that after the Under-19 World Cup, I started my IPL career there and won the title in my very first season. I have carried those memories along with a positive mindset, and my aim is to learn as much as I can with the new group and also share my experience with the team,” Jadeja told JioHotstar.

WATCH Ravindra Jadeja’s two wickets vs CSK in IPL 2026 match HERE…

Former CSK teammate Dube hammered Jadeja for a six immediately after arriving but the veteran Team India all-rounder had the last say, as the Chennai star holed out to long-off in the same over.

“The wicket was a bit sticky, so it suited my kind of bowling. My job was simply to bowl in the right areas. When you hit the right areas on a wicket that is holding up slightly, the ball tends to grip and come slower, which feels good as a bowler. Getting such a surface to bowl on in the very first match boosts your confidence as a bowler,” Jadeja said about the pitch at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

“I was thinking of bowling it at the stumps, as I wanted to take a chance in case he didn’t middle it. But when he hit me for a six, I quickly changed my strategy to bowling wide, as he would have kept hitting me on a straight line. So, I decided to finish on the fifth-sixth-stump line, thinking that if he went across, he might not get his timing right, and that’s what happened. Luckily, he did not get the elevation he was looking for, and it was a big wicket for us,” Jadeja added.

The 37-year-old left-arm spinner now has 172 wickets from 255 IPL matches and scored 3260 runs as well. Jadeja brought out a ‘gun celebration’ after dismissing Dube as well.

“When I played for CSK, I used to celebrate similarly, so, it was my ‘to be continued’ moment. A batter like Dube doesn’t give you any room for error and tries to hit big shots from the first ball. That was in my mind, but my main aim was to get him out because his wicket at that time would have probably ended their hopes, given that only bowlers were to follow next and there was no other hard-hitter in the line-up,” Jadeja revealed.

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