Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals has roped in Pravin Amre as an assistant coach for the next two seasons on Wednesday. Amre will work alongside head coach Ricky Ponting who has been associated with Delhi Capitals for past three years. Also Read - Here's How Much World's Richest Cricket Board BCCI is Worth

The rejuvenated Delhi team have impressed everyone with their performances in the last two season under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership. Also Read - IPL 2021 Mini-Auction in February, Trading Window Opens; India First Choice as Venue For 14th Edition

Amre, earlier, served as Delhi Capital’s head talent scout between 2014-2019. Also Read - Delhi Nurse Approached India Cricketer During IPL For Inside Information

The former Indian cricketer expressed his gratitude towards the franchise and said he is looking forward to work with Ponting again this time as an assistant coach.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Pravin Amre rejoins Delhi Capitals for the next 2 seasons 🙌🏽

Having previously worked as our Head Talent Scout between 2014-2019, Amre will join our existing coaching staff, as an Assistant Coach 💫 Read more: https://t.co/nXSVgeHwak#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/4T1yt8EzPU — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 6, 2021

“I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky again, and all the players,” Amre was quoted as saying in a press release.

The franchise’s CEO Dhiraj Malhotra also welcomed Amre to the coaching staff

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side,” said CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, on the latest development.

“Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well.

“Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, has had a prolific run in domestic cricket as a player and coach.

He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals.

Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever final in tournament’s history in IPL 2020 which held at the UAE, where they suffered defeat to Mumbai Indians