Nottingham: So is IPL helping English cricket grow? After Jonny Bairstow’s heroics against World Champions New Zealand during the second Test at Trent Bridge that is exactly what Twitterverse believes. Bairstow was unstoppable on Tuesday as he hammered a breathtaking 136 off 92 balls in the second innings to help England win the match by five wickets. Bairstow’s whirlwind knock was laced with seven sixes and 14 fours as he send the NZ players on a leather hunt.Also Read - Jonny Bairstow REVEALS Ben Stokes Golden Advise After ENG Beat NZ at Trent Bridge

Fans reckon IPL is helping English cricket immensely. Here is how fans are reacting following Bairstow’s heroics at Trent Bridge. Also Read - IPL Media Rights (TV & Digital): Hilarious Memes, GIFs go Viral on Social Space After Staggering Growth of BCCI

I think more cricket nations will be sending their players to the IPL to prepare for Test match cricket after Jonny Bairstow’s astonishingly brutal innings.#ENGvNZ#ENGvsNZpic.twitter.com/NYUaUBW9W5 — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) June 14, 2022

Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Rishabh Pant; Gives Suggestion to Out-of-Form India Captain

IPL contract holder Jonny Bairstow who represents Punjab Kings franchise is currently on 84 from 65 balls, just one shy of 130 strike rate. Crying, shaking, throwing up rn thinking about how IPL is helping the English cricket. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) June 14, 2022

I’ve decided that Jonny Bairstow can play as much IPL as he bloody well likes #ENGvsNZ — James Morgan (@thefulltoss) June 14, 2022

So this is why Jonny Bairstow played IPL instead of County Champ to warm up for a test series against the world champs? #ENGvsNZ — Ben Stebbings (@StebbingsBen) June 14, 2022

Jonny Bairstow IPL Effect 💯🤫 — Shivam arora (@me_mehul02) June 14, 2022

Bairstow was also awarded the man of the match for his heroics.

“It was just great fun to be out there. Just one of those things, when you get in that kind of mood, you just got to go with it,” Bairstow said.