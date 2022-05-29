IPL Final 2022 – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad: With the IPL 2022 final set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, both sides – Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, would look to gain the early initiative in the match that could well boil down to the very last over to decide the winner. With all eyes on the match, all of us would be trying to get our team combinations right for our fantasy picks or Dream XI teams.Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Security Beefed up Outside Venue as VVIPs Set to Attend Spectacle

Here we tried to pick four players we should avoid in our Dream XI or Fantasy Teams:

Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals: While this may come as a surprise to many, especially with the kind of season the Englishman has had in this year’s IPL. But history will tell you that anyone who has a big influence on a team’s overall performance in helping them qualify for the final, has somehow failed to deliver at the big stage. This might boil down to pressure or the level of expectation or even the law of averages. Plus the Rashid Khan factor who seems to have got a measure of Buttler this season. Having said that, Buttler might come good as it is always difficult to predict in sports but it is always recommended to look for a very good player who has had a quiet tournament by his standards and the big stage might just act as an influencing factor for him to come good. Our money would be on Sanju Samson or Ravi Ashwin. David Miller, Gujarat Titans: While this has been a breakthrough season for the South African, who has been one of the mainstays of Gujarat batting this year but Miller might just have played his part in this season. With the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Royals’ rank, they would fancy their chances of getting the better of Miller in the final although the Qualifier 1 match might just tell you a different story where the left-hander parked Prasidh Krishna and Chahal out of the park to help his team reach the final. Don’t think it is going to happen on Sunday. Prasidh Krishna, Rajasthan Royals: The young Indian fast bowler is a special talent with a great head on his shoulders. Krishna, after being at the receiving end of Miller’s onslaught in the last over of Qualifier 1, came back strongly against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and even dismissed Virat Kohli for not too many. But Miller’s onslaught on the young Indian pacer might have scarred him for the final and it does play on your mind in the big match. It is better to avoid Krishna today and may be put your money on Obed McCoy. Alzarri Joseph, Gujarat Titans: While the young West Indian has got some serious pace but sometimes it can work against you as well. Joseph went for 27 in his 2 overs against the Royals in the Qualifier 1 and there is a good chance that Lockie Ferguson might make his way back to the final XI for the big game. Picking Mohammed Shami or even the young Yash Dayal might be a better choice.

(Disclaimer: This is based on assumptions and previous history. Please make your best judgement.)