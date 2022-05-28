New Delhi: The stage is set as the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League comes down to the wire as Rajasthan Royals face Gujarat Titans in the Grand Finale on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajasthan Royals will be playing in their first final since 2008. They won the inaugural season, beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. On the other hand Gujarat in their debut season have surprised everybody, finishing at the top of the league standings and now they need to pass the final test to script history. Before both the teams cross swords for the top prize let’s look at the top 3 run-getters for Gujarat Titans.Also Read - IPL Final: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Head To Head Records, Top Performers Till Now With Stats; All You Need To Know

1) Hardik Pandya: The captain has led the team front front and scored majority runs for the Titans. He is currently the leading run-getter for his team with 453 runs in 14 matches. He has 4 half-centuries to his name and has averaged at a healthy rate of 45.30. He occupies the 6th position in the leading run-scorers list of the season with a highest individual score of 87. Also Read - IPL 2022: It's Been A Frustrating Tournament...Matthew Wade Makes Shocking Remarks Ahead Of Final

2) David Miller: The South African is the second highest run-getter of the team with only 4 runs short of Pandya. He has scored so far 449 runs in 15 matches. He has the best average of the tournament at 64.14. He has the team’s second highest individual score of 94 and has 2 half-centuries to his name. Also Read - IPL 2022: Actor Ranveer Singh and Musician AR Rahman To Perform In Closing Ceremoy In Ahmedabad

3) Shubman Gill: Gill has the highest individual score this season for the Titans at 96 and occupies the third spot in the leading run-scorers list for GT. The 22-year old has amassed a total of 438 runs in 15 matches. The former KKR man has 4 fifties to his name this season.