New Delhi: After almost two months of action, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is at its deciding point, where newbies Gujarat Titans and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will square off against each other to lift the glittering silverware at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Before the much-awaited clash, Rajasthan Royals have shared a hilarious video of their leading-wicket taker Yuzvendra Chahal on social media, who just can't stop bragging about himself.

In the video we see, Chahal saying that if he was an opener like Jos Buttler, he would have scored 1600 runs.

He also claimed that he can bowl off-spin with ‘raw pace’. According to him the batsman might consider him as a slow and a ‘small guy’, but Chahal will all of a sudden come up with a 165 kmph delivery easily and will send the batter packing.

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 26 wickets in the tournament so far and now he’s in serious contention of winning the Purple Cap on Sunday. RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga is till now leading in the Purple Cap standings.

Rajasthan have kept the age old tradition intact in the cash-rich league. Ever since the introduction of Play-Offs in 2011, the side that finished second on points table in the league phase has made it to the finals every single time. Rajasthan finished second this time in the league standings with 18 points in 14 matches.

It has to be noted that also since 2011, only on 7 occasions, teams finishing second have gone onto lift the title.