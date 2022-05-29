New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 final here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ravi Shastri was back with the mike as RR won the toss and elected to bat. Gujarat Titans started off well with the ball as they got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal off the bowling of Yash Dayal. The pitch looks a good one to bat on as we try and bring all the live images from the match here. Stay tuned.Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Jos Buttler Departs; Gujarat Titans Dominate

Catch all the Live Images below Of the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final):

Sanju Samson wins the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans. Here are the photos of both the teams playing XI.

Yash Dayal breaks the opening partnership as he clinches Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Khiladi (Akshay Kumar) is Waving at the fans have you noticed?

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest ball in IPL history. 157.3 km / h. Breaks Umran Malik’s record

Hardik Pandya Picked Up Sanju Samson