New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 final here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ravi Shastri was back with the mike as RR won the toss and elected to bat. Gujarat Titans started off well with the ball as they got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal off the bowling of Yash Dayal. The pitch looks a good one to bat on as we try and bring all the live images from the match here. Stay tuned.Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Matthew Wade Perishes; Gill-Pandya Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat

Sanju Samson wins the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans. Here are the photos of both the teams playing XI.

Yash Dayal breaks the opening partnership as he removes Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Khiladi (Akshay Kumar) is Waving at the fans have you noticed?

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest ball in IPL history. 157.3 km/h. Breaks Umran Malik’s record

Hardik Pandya Picks Up Sanju Samson

Rashid Khan gets rid of Devdutt Padikkal

Hardik Pandya has got his counterpart’s number – Sanju Samson

Hardik on fire in his home ground. Picks up the third wicket of his spell

A rare sight in IPL 2022 – Buttler walking back to the pavilion