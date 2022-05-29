Ahmedabad: IPL 2022 Final was a star studded affair as it was attended by some of the biggest celebrities in India. From BCCI office bearers to Bollywood celebrities, the list was really long. However, there was a surprise visit by a former Rajasthan Royals player who was supporting his team while wearing the jersey.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | IPL Final BUZZ, GT vs RR: Twitter Into Overdrive After Gujarat Win IPL 2022; Memes, GIFs Follow

The player was none other than Chetan Sakariya, who played for Delhi Capitals this season. See picture here: Also Read - GT vs RR LIVE Pictures Final Match IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Win IPL 2022, Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets- Check Latest Photos

Chetan Sakariya in Rajasthan Royals jersey watching IPL 2022 final, his career changed while playing for RR. pic.twitter.com/UljuPXSgrg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2022

Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets to Clinch Maiden IPL Title

Sakariya was seen spotted in the stands donning the Rajasthan jersey. It was a heartwarming gesture from the youngster for his former franchise.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya recorded his best IPL bowling figures, 3/17 in four overs, to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 130/9 in 20 overs in the title clash at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

With the crowd firmly behind him and chanting his name, Pandya took out Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer in a tight bowling display by the home side on a slow, dry pitch to keep Rajasthan to a low score, which they wouldn’t have imagined after electing to bat first.

Even Gujarat Titans were not off to a good start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade inside the powerplay. RR skipper Sanju Samson was spot on with his aggressive captaincy, however his nemesis Hardik Pandya and opener Shubman Gill built a good partnership for the ongoing chase at the Narendra Modi stadium.