Ahmedabad: Eyes would be on Jos Buttler when Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals in the IPL final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. While Buttler has been unstoppable with the bat throughout the campaign, fans would hope he has the gas in him to come up with the goods one final time. Apart from the occasion, what could motivate Buttler is the fact that he is on the verge of breaking Virat Kohli's massive IPL record of most centuries in a single season. Kohli hit four centuries in the 2016 season.

Buttler equalled the Kohli's record with a century against Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. The English wicketkeeper hit a breathtaking 59-ball century to power Rajasthan to the final. Now, he stands a solid chance of going past the ex-India captain.

The Narendra Modi stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Buttler. Buttler holds the record for the highest individual score followed by Virat Kohli (80*). These scores came in the England tour of India 2021 where the hosts won the T20 series 3-2.

Given his form, Buttler would be the key for his side in the summit clash. He has a good knowhow of the ground and the conditions and that could come in handy.

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.