Ahmedabad: Matthew Wade is an aggressive top-order batter and he would hope he can forget about what has happened thus far and focus on the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Wade has not had a brilliant season and he would like to stand up and get counted when Gujarat take on Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi stadium. Claiming that he loves the big occasions, Wade sounded optimistic ahead of the summit clash.

Wade said while speaking on cricket.com.au: "I like big games, I like finals, it's something that I've really enjoyed over my career, is being able to turn a couple of performances on in finals and hopefully I can do that as well in the final."

Wade also spoke of what he expects from the crowd at the venue.

He added: “We came here first up when we first got here, we had a little camp here, so I have seen the stadium, it’s pretty impressive. If they do pack that out, it’s going to be one hell of an atmosphere. The older you get, the crowds don’t play as big a role but once you start getting up to the numbers that they could be talking about, it’s going to be a cool atmosphere and one that I thought I’d never experience again, so I’ll take it all in an enjoy it.”

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.